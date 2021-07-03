The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,150,000 after purchasing an additional 301,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $39.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.63 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

