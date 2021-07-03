The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,190 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $35,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.26 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

