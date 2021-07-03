The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kraft Heinz has outpaced the industry in the past six months. Solid pricing initiatives have been aiding the company for a while now. This was seen in its first-quarter 2021 results, with sales and earnings beating the consensus mark and rising year over year. Well, strength across all business units contributed to the company’s results. Also, volume/mix improved on favorable changes in retail inventory levels, mainly in developed markets where retail consumption continued to remain solid, and sustained growth in emerging markets. The company’s operating model that focuses on five key elements bodes well. However, higher SG&A cost is a headwind. Also, Kraft Heinz witnessed supply chain inflation and higher spending due to strategic investments. In fact, these factors put pressure on its adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter.”

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.