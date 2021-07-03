The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $31.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KR. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Kroger by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

