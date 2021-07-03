The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $32,724,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 798,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $18,165,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.