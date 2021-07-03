The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Boosted by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 583.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,510 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

