The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$87.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.55.

Several research firms have commented on TD. National Bank Financial upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TD opened at C$87.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$86.85. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,684 shares of company stock worth $17,838,857.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

