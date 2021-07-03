Timothy Weller Sells 46,210 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,287,410.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Timothy Weller sold 31,159 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $837,553.92.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $611,054.20.

MSP stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MSP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,029,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,480,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,500,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,867,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

