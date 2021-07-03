TopBidder (BID) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001421 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TopBidder has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $2,564.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00691436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00080640 BTC.

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,181,324 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

