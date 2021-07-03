Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

TPT opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.37. Topps Tiles has a 12-month low of GBX 38.35 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02. The firm has a market cap of £139.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

