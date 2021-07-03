Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,270,040 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a market cap of £4.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

