Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00007314 BTC on exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00405233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

