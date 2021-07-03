Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,183 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,145% compared to the typical volume of 95 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $70.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.