Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,516 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,381% compared to the typical volume of 182 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,803,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 49,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 239,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

