Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 437.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after acquiring an additional 546,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,931 shares of company stock worth $29,030,763 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

