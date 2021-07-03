Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.11.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

