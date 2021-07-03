Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $136,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.08.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.95.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.