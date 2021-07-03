Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $47,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1,459.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 209,691 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.38.

