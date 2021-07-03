Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRCH shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

