Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 6,058 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

ARKF opened at $53.32 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.