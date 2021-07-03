Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold a total of 39,115 shares of company stock worth $13,910,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $372.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

