Trexquant Investment LP Has $295,000 Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288,017 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

