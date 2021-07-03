Trexquant Investment LP Has $295,000 Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288,017 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

