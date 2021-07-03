Trexquant Investment LP Has $299,000 Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rogers were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Rogers by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Rogers by 14,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $198.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.91. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

