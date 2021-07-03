Trexquant Investment LP Has $321,000 Stock Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,209 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SelectQuote by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SelectQuote by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In related news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SLQT stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

