Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 205.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on THBR shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THBR opened at $10.87 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $468.71 million, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.17.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

