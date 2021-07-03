Trexquant Investment LP Sells 8,285 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in United Fire Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $688.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 0.12. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.21.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

