Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,938 shares of company stock worth $103,510 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

