Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Trinseo worth $39,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,576 shares of company stock worth $1,264,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

