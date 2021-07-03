Trodl (TRO) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Trodl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Trodl has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Trodl has a market cap of $442,725.04 and $488.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00140487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00169308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,724.24 or 1.00174112 BTC.

About Trodl

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Trodl Coin Trading

