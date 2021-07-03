Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,678 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $51,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $5,381,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 222,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

NYSE:TFC opened at $56.03 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

