Truist Securiti Weighs in on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.52.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.05.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,331 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,299,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

