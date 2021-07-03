Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRUP. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

TRUP stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.51. 165,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,460. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.62 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $116,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,409 shares of company stock worth $2,346,188 over the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

