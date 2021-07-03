Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NYSE:TNP opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

