TUI (LON:TUI) Receives “Reduce” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their reduce rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

TUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 281 ($3.67).

Get TUI alerts:

LON TUI opened at GBX 370.50 ($4.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a PE ratio of -0.80. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 417.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.