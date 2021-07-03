Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Donna Dubinsky Sells 461 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TWLO opened at $388.68 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.32 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.40. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

