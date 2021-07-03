U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $36,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.57. 3,520,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

