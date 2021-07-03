U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USAU. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

