Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Entrust Global Partners L L C’s Largest Position

Entrust Global Partners L L C trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 40.6% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Entrust Global Partners L L C owned approximately 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $121,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,698,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,054,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.84.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

