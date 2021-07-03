UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 15,004 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $91,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

