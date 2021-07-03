UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,314,520 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 151.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,497,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Vertiv worth $109,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $8,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vertiv by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 632,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vertiv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,150,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 124,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

NYSE:VRT opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.