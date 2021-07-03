UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,214,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $97,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

