UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,670 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $82,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CMS Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.00. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.