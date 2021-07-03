UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $102.91 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of MarketAxess worth $102,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $463.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.08. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

