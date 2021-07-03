UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $106.80 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $106,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $242.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.93.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.