UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 852,489 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852,489 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Ally Financial worth $85,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,754 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

