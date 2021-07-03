UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.38.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

