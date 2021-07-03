UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,887 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 15,637.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $42.06 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,998.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,513. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

