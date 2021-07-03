UBS Group AG Has $2.09 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.74% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

PBE stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

