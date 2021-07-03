UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGE stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.58. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

